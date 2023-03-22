Removal of stalls at Padal Ground underway

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 21

The Mandi Sadar administration has asked vendors to remove their stalls from Padal Ground within two days. The administration had conducted an auction and allowed business activity on the ground till March 15 before the start of weeklong Shivratri fair last month.

It has asked the businessmen to remove their stalls within two days or get ready to face the action. Sadar SDM Ritika Jindal and MC officials visited the ground yesterday.

The SDM has strictly asked the businessmen to remove their stalls in stipulated time or the administration will take stern action. As a result, businessmen were seen removing their stalls today.