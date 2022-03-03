Remove anomalies in pay scales, Himachal govt urged

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 2

The Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Karmachari Mahasangh has requested the state government to remove discrepancies in the pay scales of the employees after 2012.

In a press note issued here, the mahasangh leaders said that they had urged the government to correct the initial pay band, pay grade, time scale, and the assured career progression scheme.

They demanded the release of revised pay scales on the pattern of the Punjab Government. The state government was already aware of their issues, the added.

“The pay and allowances should be given to the state government employees with a respectable hike according to the Punjab pattern,” they said. —