Renowned social worker and Padma Shri awardee Baba Iqbal Singh passes away at 96 in Baru Sahib

Solan, January 29

Renowned social worker and Padma Shri awardee Baba Iqbal Singh, in-charge of Kalgidhar Trust, died today at the age of 96 years at Baru Sahib in Sirmaur district.

He had started his journey of service towards humanity following the footsteps of his mentor Sant Attar Singh Maharaj. He was also conferred with Shiromani Pant Rattan award.

Baba Iqbal Singh worked relentlessly towards imparting value-based education in rural India.

In charge of Kalgidhar Trust since 1965, before he had retired in 1987, he built the organisation brick by brick that now runs 129 CBSE-affiliated English medium schools which have more than 70,000 children, most of them are from five rural North Indian states. Far away from the urban milieu, these schools focus on value-based education to children from marginalised sections of society.

शिक्षा, चिकित्सा और समाजसेवा के क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय योगदान करने वाले श्री इक़बाल सिंह जी के निधन से बहुत दुःख हुआ। उनकी सेवाओं के सम्मान स्वरूप, उन्हें वर्ष 2022 में पद्मश्री के लिए चुना गया। उनके परिवार व प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2022

With only five students in a one-room school called ‘Akal Academy' at Baru Sahib, Sirmaur, Baba Iqbal Singh used his pension to construct the building and managed the school for the first year. Earlier, it was a forest area. The following year, more than 70 children from nearby districts took admission. Many families also came forward to help the trust later, said staff of the trust.

Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters. He tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru bless his soul. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2022

However, soon it was realised that establishing one school could not solve problems faced by children in nearby districts. The trust thus opened Akal Academy in Muktsar in 1993. By 1999, it had opened 19 academies across Punjab and the count now goes up to 129 schools spread across Punjab, UP, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. Many students have nationally topped the IIT, IIM and NEET exams.

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Shiromani Panth Rattan Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. The spiritual leader was recently honored with Padma Shri for his exemplary social work. May Guru Sahib grant peace to the departed soul. My condolences & concerns for his family & followers. pic.twitter.com/luVFxYLEzJ — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 29, 2022

As a social worker, Baba Iqbal Singh didn’t restrict himself just to the education sector, he was involved in every facet of community life ie. schools, hospital, colleges, women care centre and de-addiction centres. With his team, he set up Akal Charitable Hospital at Baru Sahib, Sirmaur, which provides medical care to rural poor and other deprived sections of society. Every year, medical camps are organised in which doctors from Mumbai, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab provide free medical care including free surgeries to poor people.

Deeply saddened by the demise of social worker & philanthropist Shiromani Panth Rattan, Sardar Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. Conferred with Padma Shri this year, Babaji was admired & respected for his efforts towards sewa of humanity. pic.twitter.com/urzSP9nWTc — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 29, 2022

Under a women empowerment programme, underprivileged young women are rehabilitated by way of education and jobs.

