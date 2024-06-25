 Renuka dam oustees reel under stress, seek jobs for stability : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Renuka dam oustees reel under stress, seek jobs for stability

Renuka dam oustees reel under stress, seek jobs for stability

Renuka dam oustees reel under stress, seek jobs for stability

The Renuka Dam Jan Sangharsh Samiti members meet HP Power Corporation Ltd MD Harikesh Meena in Shimla on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 24

The Renuka Dam Jan Sangharsh Samiti has stepped up its campaign for timely relief and rehabilitation (RR) of the affected families as they pointed out chinks in the implementation of the RR policy at a meeting held with senior officials of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited in Shimla today.

Samiti’s president Yogender Kapila said, “No oustee has been able to get benefit of the RR policy owing to which they are under stress due to the unavailability of land for agriculture, jobs as well as houses for living.”

They raised a slew of demands before the officials, which included homeless families being given compensation for land to be included in the homeless category. Additionally, those residing in the dam submergence area should be accorded the status of total oustees and grant of compensation in case no land was made available to them.

The oustees also objected to the Rs 27 lakh compensation granted to the homeless families and demanded that the estimate prepared by the Public Works Department should be considered for working out the compensation. They said that a house could not be constructed at the rate of Rs 18,000 per sq m in the hilly terrain.

Families displaced due to the construction of the dam should be rehabilitated at the earliest and if the authorities failed to do so within six months, such families should be given funds to repair their houses, which have been damaged, the members said.

Among other demands put forward by the Samiti included the according of special status to those earning their livelihood by tilling land owned by other people.

Those earning their livelihood by ancient trades like water mills and fishery have been completely hit by the construction of the dam. “Such families should be granted jobs and suitable amendment should be made in the RR policy to give enhanced compensation as per current rates,” pointed out Samiti convenor Pratap Singh Tomar.

The Samiti also demanded reservation in the jobs for each oustee family, besides reserving forest rights on land, where they would be rehabilitated.

A key issue of restarting various developmental works in the panchayats falling under the submergence area was also aired. “Residents were being denied benefits of government schemes, which have been put on hold in the submergence area. Such schemes should be continued till their rehabilitation was accomplished,” demanded Kapila.

The members also demanded that all families falling in the submergence area should be rehabilitated together. The Samiti also demanded details of families, who have received compensation, and others, who awaited it, while also demanding the status of fully displaced for those residing on the forest land for years.

The Samiti also demanded most project-affected family card to be issued soon as despite requisite notification, it was not clear how many families have been rendered houseless and landless as many as 16 years ago in the submergence area.

346 families have been rendered homeless

  • Notably, 1,508 hectare land would be submerged in the Rs 6,947 crore project, which envisages the construction of a 148-m high rock fill dam on the Giri river at Dadahu in Sirmaur district and a powerhouse. A 24-km tunnel would be constructed for the project.
  • The Union Government would contribute 90 per cent of the project cost. As many as 25 panchayats, comprising 41 villages and 7,000 people, will be affected by the project, while 346 families have been rendered homeless

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Solan


