Renuka Ji fair concludes in Sirmaur

Shimla, November 27
At the concluding ceremony of the International Renuka Ji fair in Sirmaur district today, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said, “Fairs and festivals have contributed in promoting our cultures for years, and the onus of protecting our culture lies on the youth.
As our society moves towards prosperity it is important to keep our values intact.” Himachal is known for its culture and natural beauty, he added.
He called upon the people to work together against drug abuse in the state.
The Governor, who was accompanied by First Lady Janaki Shukla, said the Renuka Ji fair was a manifestation of the reverence and devotion of Lord Parshuram towards his mother Goddess Renuka Ji and it upholds the rich values of the Indian society. Fairs and festivals are symbols of the state’s rich cultural heritage and should be preserved at all costs, he added.
