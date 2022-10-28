Renuka Ji fair to begin on Nov 3

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 27

RD Dhiman, Chief Secretary, will inaugurate the international Renuka Ji fair on November 3. Though the fair is traditionally inaugurated by the Chief Minister, owing to the model code of conduct, the Chief Secretary will inaugurate it this time.

The fair marks the union of Lord Parshuram with his mother Goddess Renuka on Dashmi. Every year on Devprobodhini Ekadashi, traditional Renukaji fair is organised on the banks of the Renuka Lake where lakhs of devotees converge. They take a holy dip in the religious Renuka lake on ‘Prabodhini Ekadashi’.

As per the tradition, the palanquin of Lord Parshuram is brought to Renuka from the ancient temple in Jamu Koti village. It departs after religious ceremonies, including a dip in the Renuka lake. Attired in traditional colourful attire and dancing to the tune of folk music, the devotees lend religious fervour to the occasion.

RK Gautam, Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, who convened a meeting at Nahan to oversee the arrangements, said the fair would be celebrated with pomp and show. It was being celebrated after a gap of two years as Covid pandemic had spoiled the celebrations earlier.

He said the Chief Secretary will reach Dadahu at 1.00 pmon November 3 where he will begin the Shobha Yatra of Lord Parshuram. Various sporting events would be inaugurated in the afternoon while he will inaugurate the traditional fair at 6.00 pm. Sporting events would be held on all six days of the fair.

Kabaddi contest would be held on the second day where renowned players from the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, will participate. For the first time, women kabaddi contest would be held on the third day. This is expected to draw keen participation from the neighbouring states.

Local cultural artistes as well as those from across the state will be selected to perform during the cultural nights which will have a distinct theme. State police’s band Harmony of the Pines will perform on the first cultural night. As many as 60 artistes comprising Pahari, Punjabi, etc, would be selected for the performance.