Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar elected Dy Speaker of Himachal Vidhan Sabha

Dharamsala, December 19
Vinay Kumar, MLA from the Renukaji Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district, was unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha today.
Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania congratulated Vinay Kumar on being unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker. He said, “Vinay Kumar is an able and experienced politician. He was elected MLA from the Renuka constituency for the third consecutive time in 2022.”
Pathania said that Vinay was elected MLA for the first time in 2012 and he remained Chief Parliamentary Secretary from 2012 to 2017. “I am hopeful that Vinay Kumar will discharge the responsibility assigned to him efficiently and with utmost competence and will live up to the expectations of people,” he added.
