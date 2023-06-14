Renukaji project: New deadline for filing claims

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 13

Sirmaur DC Sumit Khemta today extended till July 11 the date for presenting claims and objections by those affected due to the Renukaji multipurpose project.

The affected families can file their claims and objections at the Dadahu project office or with the tehsildars at Dadahu, Sangrah, Nohradhar, Rajgarh and Pachhad.

Khimta said 1,408 families from 20 panchayats had been given compensation. Land and houses were acquired from 297 families, only land was acquired from 481 families, houses and other structures from 40 families and shamlat land from 597 families. Three other families were also included in the list.

The DC said the lists of families affected by the project were available on website hpsirmaur.nic.in. These were also available at the respective patwar circles and panchayat offices.