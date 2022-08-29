Repair curve prone to mishaps on Chharabra-Dhalli road

A curve on the Chharabra-Dhalli road is prone to accidents. At this spot many trucks had turned turtle in past several years. In a similar accident, a truck carrying apples had overturned recently. The authorities concerned should ascertain the causes behind these frequent mishaps and take remedial steps to fix them. Surender, Sanjauli

Start service on Kangra valley railway track

The train service in Kangra district has been suspended due to adverse weather condition in the state. Residents of many villages in Dehra are facing hardships as they are dependent on these services to reach their offices, colleges and schools. The government should take steps to restore the train service. — Rakesh, Mashobra

No medicine specialist at Theog Civil Hospital

A specialist medicine doctor haven't been available at the Theog Civil Hospital for a long-time. The hospital caters to a large area but due to the absence of the doctor, the residents have to visit the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla. The government should transfer a medicine specialist at the hospital at the earliest. — Vivek, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

#Kangra