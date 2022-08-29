Repair curve prone to mishaps on Chharabra-Dhalli road

A curve on the Chharabra-Dhalli road is prone to accidents. At this spot many trucks had turned turtle in past several years. In a similar accident, a truck carrying apples had overturned recently. The authorities concerned should ascertain the causes behind these frequent mishaps and take remedial steps to fix them. Surender, Sanjauli
Start service on Kangra valley railway track
The train service in Kangra district has been suspended due to adverse weather condition in the state. Residents of many villages in Dehra are facing hardships as they are dependent on these services to reach their offices, colleges and schools. The government should take steps to restore the train service. — Rakesh, Mashobra
No medicine specialist at Theog Civil Hospital
A specialist medicine doctor haven't been available at the Theog Civil Hospital for a long-time. The hospital caters to a large area but due to the absence of the doctor, the residents have to visit the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla. The government should transfer a medicine specialist at the hospital at the earliest. — Vivek, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...