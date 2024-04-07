‘Repair NH-3 before onset of tourist season’

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 6

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh has directed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure the repair of all sensitive spots on National Highway 3 from Takoli to Manali before the start of the tourist season.

Presiding over a meeting of the NHAI and Public Works Department (PWD) officials here yesterday, she called for making short-term and long-term plans and strategies to prevent damage to the NH due to landslides at Deodhar and Banontar.

She procured information from the NHAI about the damaged spots on the NH-3 and the work being done by it. The DC also directed the construction of drains at necessary places between Kullu and Manali.

The NHAI officials said to prevent landslides at Deodhar and Banontar, tenders had been invited on the basis of a detailed project report (DPR) after a survey and the work would start after the Model Code of Conduct was over.

The officials said 11 places had been identified on the Kullu-Manali NH where a significant part of the road was washed away and damaged due to the floods last year. To protect these places, the work of dredging and paving by building RCC walls was being done on priority, they added.

The DC directed the PWD to regularly repair the alternative and connecting roads to the NH-3. She directed the SDMs and NHAI officials to remove illegal constructions along the NH and also asked them to remove such structures for which compensation amount had been paid.

Chairman of the Four-Lane Sangharsh Committee, Dinesh Sen raised the issue of the construction of overhead bridges and flyovers between Kullu and Manali. He urged expediting the construction work of drains along the NH.

Kullu ADM Ashwani Kumar, Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla, Manali SDM Raman Sharma, District Revenue Officer Ganesh, NHAI Project Officer Varun Chari, PWD Superintending Engineer Jitender Gupta and other officers were present at the meeting.

