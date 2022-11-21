Repair of Kullu’s Bhootnath bridge hangs fire

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, November 20

The repair work on the Bhootnath bridge has been delayed as the design of the supporting pillar, provided by the company, has not been approved by consultants.

KK Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Kullu, said Freyssinet Menard Company carrying out the repair of the bridge in April submitted the design of the pillar to be erected at the place where the bridge is inclined. It was being scrutinized by the consultants. He said only after the design was approved, further process would be made. He added that it was necessary to ensure proper repair of the bridge for the safety of the public.

The 95-metre double-lane bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, developed cracks and leaned from the centre within five years of its inauguration. The bridge connects the Kullu bypass to the town and it has been closed to traffic since January 6, 2019.

The company carried out repairs in January 2020 which cost Rs 2.68 crore but the bridge was still found unfit for traffic in October 2021.

After discussions with experts of Freyssinet Menard Company in January, it was decided to support the bridge with a pillar. In April, the PWD authorities stated that the technical modalities had been finalised and the company would start the work within 10 days. The company had assured it to complete the restoration work by the end of August.

However, nothing has been done and this has become a major reason behind resentment among the masses. The traffic congestion has increased in Akhara Bazar due to the closure of the bridge for the past almost four years.

Though a temporary Bailey bridge was erected at Akhara Bazar for the benefit of commuters at a cost of about Rs 2.5 crore on April 15, 2019, people are demanding a permanent solution.

