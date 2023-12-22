Repair retaining wall

The retaining wall between the city railway station and the Phagli area which collapsed during the monsoon season has not been repaired till now. It poses a risk to residents living downhill. Suraj Kumar, Shimla

More elevators needed

in view of the increased tourist footfall over the years, the number of lifts should be increased so that local residents and tourists don't have to wait in long queues near the lift area. Sanjeet Rajpal, Shimla

Streetlights not functional

Streetlights are a basic amenity but the Municipal Corporation has failed to ensure that these are functional. In many areas of the city, these have been non-functional for a long time, due to which pedestrians and commuters are at a risk of mishaps on road during late evening hours. Vinay Kumar, Shimla

