Repair retaining wall

The retaining wall between the city railway station and the Phagli area which collapsed during the monsoon season has not been repaired till now. It poses a risk to residents living downhill. Suraj Kumar, Shimla
More elevators needed
in view of the increased tourist footfall over the years, the number of lifts should be increased so that local residents and tourists don't have to wait in long queues near the lift area. Sanjeet Rajpal, Shimla
Streetlights not functional
Streetlights are a basic amenity but the Municipal Corporation has failed to ensure that these are functional. In many areas of the city, these have been non-functional for a long time, due to which pedestrians and commuters are at a risk of mishaps on road during late evening hours. Vinay Kumar, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
