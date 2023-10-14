Repair road leading to SDA complex on priority

The damaged road leading to the SDA complex and Kasumpti from Vikasnagar is causing a lot of inconvenience to the commuters. There are several public offices in the SDA complex and people are finding it difficult to reach there. The authorities concerned should get the road repaired at the earliest. Devender, Shimla

Kullu-Manali highway Should be four-laned

The double-laned national highway between Kullu and Manali should be widened. Large portions of it were ruined during the recent floods. Had the highway been four-laned, road connectivity would have been restored much earlier. The number of mishaps that take place on this road can be reduced by widening it. Pradeep, Manali

Subsidise airfares between Kullu and Chandigarh

A lliance Air will be providing tickets for as low as Rs 1,999 for the 70-minute flight between Kullu and Amritsar under the UDAN scheme. However, the masses have been demanding subsidised fares for the 40-minute flight between Kullu and Chandigarh. Low fares will benefit the commuters and boost the tourism industry as well. Vikrant, Kullu

