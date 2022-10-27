Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Repair solar lights installed at govt school

The solar lights installed in Government Model Senior Secondary School, Tatehal, near Panchrukhi in Palampur are not functioning. The students, who come here in evening to play, have to face inconvenience due lack of proper lightning. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education should look into the matter and take remedial steps so that the students don’t have to suffer. Satish Sharma, Palampur

Properly dispose of grabage

Garbage can be seen scattered outside the dustbin on the main road near Ghanahatti main market. People crossing the stretch, especially pedestrians, have to face inconvenience as it emits foul smell. The stretch has also become an eyesore. The garbage should be removed regularly. Lali, a commuter

Rein in turncoats

It’s sad and shameful to see political leaders switching from one party to another in the hope of getting ticket or other incentives. Going by the pre-election rush to switch sides, it may be assumed that the trend will continue even after the elections. Stricter rules and regulation should be constituted to stop MLAs from switching sides as this practice devalues the voters’ mandate. Surender, Shimla