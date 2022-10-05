Repair water pipes at Kali Bari

Water pipes can be seen leaking near the State Bank of India branch at Kali Bari. The pipes should be repaired at the earliest. Water shortage in Shimla city is a frequent phenomenon. The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited should ensure that no such leakage occurs in the city. — Naresh, Shimla
Apple growers’ grievances not addressed properly
The state government didn’t address the grievances of the apple growers in an effective manner. The apple growers didn’t get lucrative prices this season. Besides, the committee formed by the government to look into the growers’ issues has been totally ineffective. — Vishal, Kotkhai
Needless controversy around langar
It's really sad that the langar, which provides free-of-cost food to several patients and their attendants at Cancer Hospital, Shimla, has been subject to unnecessary controversy. Such works of social service should be kept away from controversies and politics. — Nand Lal, Mandi
