Repaired in Chd, sculptures await transportation to Shimla

The sculptures gifted to the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) by the legendary Nek Chand — who created Chandigarh’s world-famous Rock Garden — are lying in Chandigarh, awaiting transportation back to the Queen of Hills for the last six months.

“The sculptures are fully repaired. The Shimla Municipal Corporation can pick up these pieces any time,” said Anuj Saini, son of late Nek Chand.

“We are planning to bring these sculptures back in a week or so,” said MC Joint Commissioner Ajit Bhardwaj.

Nek Chand had gifted these sculptures to the Shimla MC in the late 80s when he had visited here for an art exhibition. These sculptures were then installed at various places in the city.

Last year, the MC had sent these pieces to Nek Chand’s son in Chandigarh for repair as these had worn out over the years. “Most of these 10 pieces were in pretty bad shape, broken and worn out. After repair, they are as good as new. I have sent out a few mails to the Shimla MC to pick up these pieces, but haven’t received any response so far,” said Saini.

“A couple of months back, I was told that it had snowed a lot in Shimla, so it was not possible to transport these at that time,” he added.

Saini has also not heard from the MC on his idea of having all these sculptures placed at a single point, ideally at a small park located between The Ridge and the Mall Road.

“The safety and maintenance of the sculptures is difficult if placed at different points. Having all sculptures at one point will be more suitable from both visual and maintenance point of view,” said Saini. “We could then do some landscaping of the place to give it a nice look,” said Saini.

Bhardwaj said the MC had a few places in mind, including the Rani Jhansi Park, for installing these sculptures. “We are looking for a place where these pieces could be installed together and could be taken proper care,” said Bhardwaj.

