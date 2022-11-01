'Repeat BJP in Himachal, we will make state drug free': Amit Shah in Chamba

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing on Tuesday an election rally in Sihunta area of Bhatiyat Assembly constituency in Chamba, urged people to repeat the BJP government in the state.

He said, "Repeat BJP government in Himachal and we shall make the state drug free."

He urged people of Himachal to give up the tradition of changing governments every five years and vote for the BJP.

He also said that in Himachal, the Congress always played “Lal Topi” and “Hari Topi” politics.

Shah termed the Congress as “Maa-bete ki party”, while adding that only a party like the BJP could have given a chance to a “Chai wala” to become the prime minister of the country.

He also recalled various development works initiated by the Union government in the state including AIIMS Bilaspur, Bulk drug park and power projects in Chamba.

