Replace PVC line with LT cable

An electric pole has been placed in Ward 4 of Ladoh village at Panchrukhi, but the PVC line here has not been replaced with the LT cable so far. As per the information gathered from the HPSEBL office, the material is not available. The higher authorities of the HPSEBL should look into the matter and rectify the problem as it is causing inconvenience to about a dozen families. Satish, Panchrukhi

Dangling wires pose risk

There are a number of dangling wires that pose a risk to pedestrians in the Lower Bazaar market area of Shimla. These low-hanging wires can lead to fatal mishaps. The government should take immediate note of this problem and resolve it at the earliest. Kriti, Shimla

Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass needs repair

The Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass in Shimla is dotted with potholes, especially near the Bhattakufer fruit market. The apple season will start in about two months. The authorities should repair this road before the season begins, when big trucks loaded with the fruit will ply on it. Pawan, Theog

