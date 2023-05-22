Replace PVC line with LT cable

An electric pole has been placed in Ward 4 of Ladoh village at Panchrukhi, but the PVC line here has not been replaced with the LT cable so far. As per the information gathered from the HPSEBL office, the material is not available. The higher authorities of the HPSEBL should look into the matter and rectify the problem as it is causing inconvenience to about a dozen families. Satish, Panchrukhi
Dangling wires pose risk
There are a number of dangling wires that pose a risk to pedestrians in the Lower Bazaar market area of Shimla. These low-hanging wires can lead to fatal mishaps. The government should take immediate note of this problem and resolve it at the earliest. Kriti, Shimla
Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass needs repair
The Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass in Shimla is dotted with potholes, especially near the Bhattakufer fruit market. The apple season will start in about two months. The authorities should repair this road before the season begins, when big trucks loaded with the fruit will ply on it. Pawan, Theog
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...