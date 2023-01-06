Reply sought from Adani group

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, January 5

The HP High Court today sought response from the state government and Adani group on a public interest litigation regarding sudden closure of the two cement plants by Adani in the hill state.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on a PIL filed by one Rajnish Sharma stating therein that operations at the Adani Group-owned ACC cement plant at Barmana and Ambuja cement plant at Darlaghat were suspended by the company after dispute between the company and the local transport unions over freight rates.

It was alleged in the petition that the closure of the two cement plants by Adani has upset the local business and approximately 7,500 local transporters are affected by the decision of the company. It was further alleged that due to sudden closure of the cement plants the people of the area are badly affected and they are facing financial as well as livelihood crisis. It was urged in the petition that direction may be issued to reopen the plants at the earliest.

The Adani Group had decided to indefinitely suspend operations at the two cement plants on December 15, 2022 over freight charges. The group has blamed high freight rates for its decision to suspend current operations at the two cement plants.