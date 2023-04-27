Reply to proposal for upkeep of five wetlands: HC

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, April 26
The HP High Court has directed the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to file its reply with regard to a Rs 24.04 lakh budget proposal submitted by the state government for the maintenance of five wetlands — Renukaji, Khajjiar, Chandertal, Pong Dam and Rewalsar.
On the previous date of hearing, the court had sought the response of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate with regard to the proposal. However, till date, the Union Ministry had not filed its reply.
A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh clarified in its recent order that “the Union Ministry has not filed its reply for the past two years, and the needful be done by the next date of hearing, failing which the responsible officer, not below the rank of Joint Secretary, will personally appear before the court along with records”.
During the course of hearing, the counsel for the state government stated that Himachal had already filed its report on the issue.
After hearing the entire issue, the High Court listed the matter for compliance for May 8.
