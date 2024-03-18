 Report code violations on cVigil: EC : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Report code violations on cVigil: EC

Report code violations on cVigil: EC

Report code violations on cVigil: EC

Solan District Election Officer Manmohan Sharma addresses mediapersons on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Solan, March 17

Information technology-based cVigil app has been made available to provide information related to violation of model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Solan District Election Officer Manmohan Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here, today urged the people to provide information about malpractices related to the electoral process on the cVigil app and added that their name would be kept confidential. Action would be ensured on the complaint within 100 minutes, he added.

He said various apps had been made available for the Lok Sabha elections, which include voter helpline, Saksham app for disabled voters, KYC app for information about candidates, cVigil for providing information related to poll code violation and Suvidha app for the candidates.

“There are 4,17,293 voters in the five Assembly constituencies in the district till March 15, which include 2,13,766 male voters, 2,03,521 female voters and six third gender. There are 4,001 disabled voters in the district. As many as 3,293 voters are above 85 years of age and 40 voters above 100 years of age. Besides, there are 2,822 service voters, which include 2,766 male and 56 female voters,” he said.

Sharma added: “There are 9,230 new voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years have been added in the district. Eligible persons can get their name registered in the voter list till the last date for filing of nomination. However, after the model code of conduct comes into force, names cannot be deleted or amended from the voter list.”

“A special campaign is also being run in various educational institutions located in the district to get the names of the left out youth registered in the voter list. All necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the election process in Solan district,” he added.

As many as 592 polling stations have been established in Solan district, of which 550 polling stations are in the general category and 42 are critical polling stations. As many as 298 polling stations will have webcasting facility, 222 will have still cameras, 72 will have videography and 74 will have micro observers deployed. Ten polling stations in the district will be completely run by women while 10 model polling stations will also be established.

As many as 19 sector magistrates and 71 sector officers have been deployed. An election monitoring cell has also been constituted under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner to monitor election expenditure. Besides this, 15 checkpoints, 15 flying squads, 10 video surveillance teams, five video viewing teams and five accounting teams have been deployed in the district to keep an eye on the election expenditure.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

2
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

3
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

4
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

5
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

6
Uttar Pradesh

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

7
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

8
Delhi

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

9
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

10
India

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joins BJP

Don't Miss

View All
In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

Top News

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Regional growth key to national progress: PM

Regional growth key to national progress: PM Narendra Modi

Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul

Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat varsity hostel

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Panthic gathering at Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

AAP slams BJP over ED summons before court verdict

Fans benefit from extended Metro timings

New Delhi: Capital records Min temp 11.9°C

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed