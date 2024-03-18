Report code violations on cVigil: EC

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 17

Information technology-based cVigil app has been made available to provide information related to violation of model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Solan District Election Officer Manmohan Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here, today urged the people to provide information about malpractices related to the electoral process on the cVigil app and added that their name would be kept confidential. Action would be ensured on the complaint within 100 minutes, he added.

He said various apps had been made available for the Lok Sabha elections, which include voter helpline, Saksham app for disabled voters, KYC app for information about candidates, cVigil for providing information related to poll code violation and Suvidha app for the candidates.

“There are 4,17,293 voters in the five Assembly constituencies in the district till March 15, which include 2,13,766 male voters, 2,03,521 female voters and six third gender. There are 4,001 disabled voters in the district. As many as 3,293 voters are above 85 years of age and 40 voters above 100 years of age. Besides, there are 2,822 service voters, which include 2,766 male and 56 female voters,” he said.

Sharma added: “There are 9,230 new voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years have been added in the district. Eligible persons can get their name registered in the voter list till the last date for filing of nomination. However, after the model code of conduct comes into force, names cannot be deleted or amended from the voter list.”

“A special campaign is also being run in various educational institutions located in the district to get the names of the left out youth registered in the voter list. All necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the election process in Solan district,” he added.

As many as 592 polling stations have been established in Solan district, of which 550 polling stations are in the general category and 42 are critical polling stations. As many as 298 polling stations will have webcasting facility, 222 will have still cameras, 72 will have videography and 74 will have micro observers deployed. Ten polling stations in the district will be completely run by women while 10 model polling stations will also be established.

As many as 19 sector magistrates and 71 sector officers have been deployed. An election monitoring cell has also been constituted under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner to monitor election expenditure. Besides this, 15 checkpoints, 15 flying squads, 10 video surveillance teams, five video viewing teams and five accounting teams have been deployed in the district to keep an eye on the election expenditure.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Solan