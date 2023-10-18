Report on construction near Barog road sought

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, October 17
Expressing serious concern on the issue of raising a 10-storeyed building on the land adjoining the Kumarhati-Barog road towards Koron-Kaintheri village, Solan, the HP High Court yesterday directed the state government to file a status report indicating what action has been taken against the owner of the building by the next date.
A division bench comprising the Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by Kusum Bali highlighting the indiscriminate and haphazard constructions in the hilly area.
During the course of hearing, it was brought to the notice of the court that one 10-storeyed building is being constructed in this high sensitive zone. It was further contended that despite this no action been taken against the said person by the official-respondent in spite the order of this court whereby it had directed that there would be no cutting of hills in the entire state, unless permission is obtained from the Director, Town & Country Planning (TCP).
While issuing notice to the person constructing the building, the court sought report from the state government and directed it to file the same by the next date of hearing and listed the matter on November 1.
