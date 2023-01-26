 Republic Day: Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurls the tricolour in Shimla : The Tribune India

Republic Day: Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurls the tricolour in Shimla

Cultural programmes added colour to Republic Day function

Republic Day: Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurls the tricolour in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar taking salute from an impressive march past in Shimla on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar



Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 26

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour across Himachal Pradesh today. The state level function was organised in Shimla where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurled the national flag.

The Governor inspected the parade and took a salute from an impressive march past, led by Parade Commander Lt. Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present on the occasion.

The contingents of Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Uttarakhand Police, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme Cadets, Bharat Scout and Guide etc. performed the march past.

Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments were also presented on the occasion.

The artists of Information and Public Relations performed a skit based on the decision taken by the present state government for the welfare of the people and weaker section of the society.

The culture troupes from Chamba, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Government Senior Secondary School, Anni, were part of cultural performance. Besides, troupes sponsored by North Zone Cultural Center from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir also performed on the occasion. The mesmerizing performance of the police band was the main attraction

Tableaux of the State Tourism Department, was given the first prize of Rs 10,000.The Governor also presented the prizes to all participants.

Giving the message of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, the Governor and the Chief Minister appealed to voluntarily contribute towards Sukh-Ashray Kosh.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and other senior civil, police and military officers were also present on the occasion.

#Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar #Republic Day #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

3
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur & Kinnaur districts again

4
Punjab

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

5
Chandigarh

Republic Day: Chandigarh to honour 41

6
J & K

Access to 26 LAC patrol points cut by China: Report

7
Nation

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

8
Punjab

Moga youth dupes NRI girl on pretext of marriage

9
Diaspora

Padma awards for 2 Indian mathematicians from US, Canada

10
Entertainment

Justin Bieber sells music catalogue worth $200 mn in a record deal for an artist under 70

Don't Miss

View All
Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
J & K

Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Top News

Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine

Mandaviya unveils world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine ‘iNCOVACC’

The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...

President Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bhatinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

In the last year, more than 70,000 people globally have been...


Cities

View All

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

SGPC budget panel meets, discusses parameters

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state

57 parking lots go free across Chandigarh as agency's contract ends

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

Delhi mayor election: AAP’s Shelly Oberoi moves Supreme Court, demands polls in time-bound manner

AAP’s Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra named ‘Outstanding Achievers’ in UK

Delhi: Upset over delay, passenger falsely tweets flight hijacked; arrested

Gurugram: Thrashed by four men over Rs 3,000, Dalit man dies in hospital

Col Sarfraz to receive VSM

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr to get 10 more mohalla clinics tomorrow

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC