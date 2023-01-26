Republic Day: Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurls the tricolour in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 26

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour across Himachal Pradesh today. The state level function was organised in Shimla where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurled the national flag.

The Governor inspected the parade and took a salute from an impressive march past, led by Parade Commander Lt. Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present on the occasion.

The contingents of Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Uttarakhand Police, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme Cadets, Bharat Scout and Guide etc. performed the march past.

Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments were also presented on the occasion.

The artists of Information and Public Relations performed a skit based on the decision taken by the present state government for the welfare of the people and weaker section of the society.

The culture troupes from Chamba, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Government Senior Secondary School, Anni, were part of cultural performance. Besides, troupes sponsored by North Zone Cultural Center from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir also performed on the occasion. The mesmerizing performance of the police band was the main attraction

Tableaux of the State Tourism Department, was given the first prize of Rs 10,000.The Governor also presented the prizes to all participants.

Giving the message of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, the Governor and the Chief Minister appealed to voluntarily contribute towards Sukh-Ashray Kosh.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and other senior civil, police and military officers were also present on the occasion.

