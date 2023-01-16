Research milestone for Shoolini University

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 15

Shoolini University has attained an H-index of 100 on the basis of citations of its research papers.

Among all the institutions that were set up after 2008, the university has scored the highest H-index in North India and second in the country, first being IIT-Indore.

The H-index of 100 implies that 100 research papers of the university have been cited at least 100 times or more. This research parameter is also dependent on the number of years it has been since the establishment of the institution. It denotes the quality of research and is calculated on the basis of the number of citations equalling the number of research papers.

University Chancellor PK Khosla said, “As per the Scopus database, the university’s total number of publications now stands at 2,880 and citations at 53,687. The university would continue to focus on research work and would also promote it at the undergraduate-level.”

Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand said that it was a key milestone for the academic institution. Vice-Chancellor Atul Khosla appreciated the researchers of the university for their dedication and hard work.