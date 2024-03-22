Researchers celebrate forests day in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 21

The Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Shimla, celebrated the International Day of Forests at the Western Himalayan Temperate Arboretum at Potters Hill, near Summer Hill today. About 75 persons, including environmental science students from Himachal Pradesh University, scientists, officers and researchers of the institute, participated in the event.

On the occasion, Himalayan Forest Research Institute Director Sandeep Sharma said this year’s theme was ‘Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World’.

He detailed on forest technology and the benefits of forests for sustainable development. Sharma also expressed concern over climate change and motivated the students and other participants for plantation and conservation of forest. He also urged the students to contribute in the conservation of forests and spread awareness regarding the same in society.

“The aim is to spread awareness about forests and environment among the people through such programmes,” he added.

Key speaker and historian Raja Bhasin said forests of Shimla were getting polluted as plastic waste was being dumped in the forests.

“A plant called periwinkle has spread in the forests of Shimla, which does not allow local plants to grow. We have planted some foreign species here in the name of beautification, but in reality, the local species are no less,” he said.

HFRI scientist Vaneet Jishtu said it was necessary to develop green space in the Smart City project because the forest area has reduced due to manifold development. He said the institute has developed Arboretum at Potters Hill, in which 120 significant local species of plants have been planted, which would be beneficial in their conservation and would also create a green space near the Shimla city.

Dr Joginder Chauhan said the younger generation was a source of change and they should contribute to the protection of the environment. He added that wild edible plants should be planted in the forests to provide food to the wild animals in their natural habitat.

