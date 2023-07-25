Reservoir water flows above Malana barrage

Kullu, July 24
The district administration has alerted people living downstream of the Malana hydroelectric project in the Parvati valley of Kullu district as the reservoir water was flowing above the Malana-II barrage due to the jamming of floodgates.
Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said that the floodgates of the Malana-II barrage had jammed because of silt or some other reason. He added that the Malana-I barrage was empty and so there was no major threat to people.
He said that the reservoir may be breached in case of a cloudburst or heavy ingress of floodwater and hence people living downstream had been alerted.
