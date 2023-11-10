Residents of 6 Spiti villages demand safety measures to avert flashfloods

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 9

Residents of six villages in the Spiti region of Lahaul and Spiti district have demanded channelling of streams flowing in nearby areas to avoid devastation due to flashfloods. Mud, Khulaskar, Gue, Shichling, Shushu and Sagnam villages had born the brunt of flashfloods during the rain fury in August.

Rs 18 cr estimate prepared An estimate of Rs 18.19 crore has been made to channel streams at Mud, Khulaskar, Gue, Shichling, Shushu and Sagnam villages in Lahaul and Spiti district. A proposal has been sent to the state government for the approval of funds. As soon as the government approves funds, the work to channel streams will be started. Ravi Thakur, Lahaul and Spiti MLA

During the monsoon this year, flashfloods in a nearby stream damaged a few houses at Khulasar village and 50 bighas of agriculture land. The villagers saved their lives by running away. They were given shelter in a government building, two km from the village.

Similarly, in remote Gue village, which still lacks telecommunication facilities, flashfloods damaged around 200 bighas of agriculture land. Due to the land damage, the Gue villagers have urged the state government to rehabilitate them at a safe place. Other villagers also face the threat of floods during the monsoon. So, these villagers have been pressing the local administration and the state government to channel streams near these villages.

Padma Dorje, pradhan, gram panchayat of Gue village, said, “Gue village faced a constant threat of flashfloods during the monsoon because of the nearby stream. In the past few years, flashfloods in the stream had damaged around 200 bighas of agricultural land. Therefore, they have repeatedly urged the government to channel the stream. The gram panchayat has also written to the state government in this regard.”

Tanzin Chhodon, pradhan of Dankhar gram panchayat, and Dechhen Jangmo, pradhan of Sagnam gram panchayat, said, “The residents of Shichling, Shushu, Sagnam, Mud and Khulaska villages faced a flood threat from nearby streams during the monsoon. So, they have urged the government to channel the streams. The gram panchayats have written to the state government in this regard.”

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur said an estimate of Rs 18.19 crore had been prepared to channel water streams at Mud, Khulaskar, Gue, Shichling, Shushu and Sagnam villages. “A proposal has been sent to the government for approval. As soon as funds are approved, the work to channel streams will be started,” he added.

