Residents of Chamba villages exhorted to go out and vote

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 20

In a concerted effort to enhance voter turnout for the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team from Chamba segment organised a series of voters’ awareness camps in about a dozen villages on Monday.

The team covered villages of Preyu, Pukhari, Tukahar, Pachail, and Bhuja in Utip Panchayat; Mandu (Bharaeni) in Kumharka Panchayat; and Kathanna, Bhaloth, Kiun, Bharihat, and Chondi under Luddu panchayat organising activities included voter awareness sessions, signature campaigns, and the administration of the voter pledge to newly registered voters and local residents.

Professor Avinash Pal, the SVEEP Nodal Officer for Chamba, emphasised the importance of this initiative, noting that it aims to boost voter participation in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. The campaign involved interactions with anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, women’s groups, youth clubs, local residents, panchayat representatives, elders, women, shopkeepers, and young people, urging everyone to actively participate in the democratic process.

During the campaign, the SVEEP team member Gulshan Pal led the attendees in taking an oath to vote impartially and fearlessly.

Rajesh Sehgal, another team member, facilitated the signing and taking of the “My Vote, My Power” pledge, encouraging participants to vote without bias, fear, or inducement and to motivate others to do the same. In his address, Professor Avinash Pal, emphasising that voting is not just a right but a duty that upholds the democratic process, enabling citizens to actively participate in political decision-making and bring about positive changes in society. He also elaborated about the process of online voter registration through the voter helpline and VSP Portal was also explained to everyone.

He urged all local residents to increase voter turnout and ensure active participation in the polling process.

The event saw the participation of a large number of panchayat representatives, villagers, youth and school children.

