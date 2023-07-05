Residents of flood-prone area demand shelter

Mandi, July 4
Residents of flood-prone Karpat area in the Miyar valley of Lahaul and Spiti district are demanding the construction of a community centre to take shelter during the monsoon.
According to them, “Since 2017, the village has been facing flood-like situation every monsoon. This forces them to take shelter in a nearby monastery that is on a hill. The same year, flash flood wreaked havoc in Karpat nullah and damaged houses and crops.”
Prem Dasi, pradhan of Chimret gram panchayat, said, “Karpat village is prone to various disasters during the monsoon season as water in the nearby stream rapidly crosses the danger mark and starts inundating the low-lying areas.”
“A delegation of the panchayat met the Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur recently and requested him to approve funds from the state government for the construction of a community centre near the monastery at Karpat,” she said.
Thakur said, “I am aware about the issue and the centre shall come up this year with the provision of adequate funds. Apart from this, a footbridge was also damaged in the village which will be reconstructed for the convenience of residents.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet
Xi, Sharif listening, says respect integrity of members
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states
2001 recruitment scam: Nine HCS officers among 30 chargesheeted
Ex-HPSC chairman, then secretary, members among accused