Residents of four panchayats in Sainj valley run out of ration

Kullu, Ausust 12

The government has managed to restore various amenities in flood-affected areas but the wounds of devastation caused due to heavy rain on July 9 and 10 are still fresh. There is no end to the miseries of the Sainj valley residents. The district administration had delivered ration by helicopter to Shainshar, Shanghar, Gadaparli and Dehuridhar panchayats last month, but now it is finished and people are in trouble again as roads to the area are still blocked.

The villagers say that the administration had delivered 5 kg of rice, pulses, oil and other items, which was finished within four or five days and “now they have to walk 15 km to 20 km and carry ration on their back”.

Shainshar panchayat vice-president Roshan Lal says that it has been a month, but the Ropa to Talyara road has still not been restored for small vehicles. He alleges that only one machine is being used to restore the road and the residents of four panchayats are worried, as they have run out of ration. He adds that the villagers are helping each other, so that no one remains hungry in the villages.

The Duffdumber bridge connecting Bhuntar town to Parla Bhuntar has not been restored even after a month. Both bridges of Bhuntar were hit by floods and a portion of the more than 100-year-old Duffdumber bridge had collapsed. The Manikaran bridge in Bhuntar was restored on July 31, but the Duffdumber bridge was yet to be reopened.

Although the PWD, Civil Wing, has started the restoration work, but it is moving at a very slow pace. As per the PWD, the work on the bridge is expected to be completed this month. The road from the Bhuntar bridge to Hathithan has also not been restored.

Meanwhile, the damage assessment team of the Union Government has again reached Kullu to verify losses suffered due to floods and landslides. The team comprises experts, who will reassess the damage caused by floods in Kullu. Earlier, a four-member inter-ministerial Central team had assessed the damage caused due to cloudbursts, flashfloods and landslides on July 9 and 10.

