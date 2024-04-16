Residents of Lahaul village want restoration of road link

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 15

The residents of Yoche village under Darcha panchayat of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti have urged the Public Works Department authorities at Keylong to restore road connectivity to this village at the earliest. The road was blocked for the movement of vehicles in the region due to recent heavy snowfall.

Snow-clearing to begin soon: PWD PWD officials said snow-clearing operation was affected on this road due to some technical snag in the JCB machines. As soon as these machines are repaired, these will be engaged in clearing snow again.

The residents said that some stretch of the road had been restored by the Public Works Department a few days ago but around 3.5-km road stretch is still to be cleared to ensure road connectivity up to Yoche village.

Sonam, a resident of Yoche village, said that “due to blockade of road in the area, the residents of this village have been facing huge inconvenience in availing transportation facility. There is an urgent need to clear snow from the road to ensure traffic movement up to the village. It the connectivity is restored, we will be greatly relieved.”

Tsewang Norboo, pradhan gram panchayat, Darcha, said, that he raised this matter with the PWD authorities. He said that according to PWD officials, the snow clearance operation was affected on this road due to technical snag in the JCB machines. As soon as these machines are repaired, these will be engaged in snow-clearing operation on this road.

Sub Divisional Officer PWD Naresh Thakur said that the work would resume within two days. The PWD has set a target to restore this road to traffic at the earliest for the convenience of villagers.

