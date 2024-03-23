Residents of Rohru, Theog urged to exercise franchise

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

Rohru Assistant Election Officer-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijay Vardhan today unveiled the ‘Vote Karega Rohru’ logo as part of the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities being held across the state to motivate people for an increased voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He said last time there was 72 per cent voting in the Lok Sabha elections in Rohru and this time the target had been set to enhance it to 77 per cent with an increase of at least 5 per cent. He appealed to the people to vote in maximum numbers on June 1.

Vardhan said work was being done with a three ‘T’ approach — technology, tradition and targeted. “We will make the maximum use of technology in the SVEEP activities to spread awareness through social media,” he said.

Apart from this, as part of tradition, people would be made aware to vote through folk music, he added. “Under the targeted approach, after a thorough investigation of the previous voting data, more efforts will be made in the areas where turnout was less,” he said. He requested the residents, living outside Rohru, especially the youth, to reach Rohru on June 1 to cast their vote.

Meanwhile, anganwadi workers were made aware of the SVEEP activities at various places in the Theog Assembly constituency. Anganwadi workers were motivated to achieve the target of ‘Mission 414’.

Similarly, SVEEP activities were also organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Gadakufri, Government Senior Secondary School, Sarog, in the Theog Assembly constituency and Baragaon, Kotgarh and Mangsu of Kumarsain tehsil.

