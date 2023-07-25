 Residents oppose imposition of TCP Act in Lahaul and Spiti : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Residents oppose imposition of TCP Act in Lahaul and Spiti

Residents oppose imposition of TCP Act in Lahaul and Spiti

On chain hunger strike for 8 days; Notification issued last month

Residents oppose imposition of TCP Act in Lahaul and Spiti

#Lahaul residents opposing TCP Act in Lahaul and Spiti on chain hunder strike on Monday . Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 24

The residents of Lahaul valley are opposing the imposition of Town and Country Planning Act in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. The state government had issued a notification last month to implement the TCP Act from the Atal Tunnel up to Tandi in Lahaul and Spiti. This notification brought seven panchayats of Lahaul and Spiti under the TCP Act.

Ex-minister offers support

  • Former minister Ram Lal Markandey has also threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the state government does not withdraw the notification.
  • He appealed to the residents of Lahaul valley to show solidarity on this issue to mount pressure for the withdrawal of this notification.
  • The TCP Act will be implemented from Atal Tunnel up to Tandi.

The residents of Lahaul valley have been sitting on a chain hunger strike at Sissu for the last eight days to pressurise the state government to withdraw the notification. The protest was joined by social activist Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, chairperson of Zila Parishad, Lahaul and Spiti, Anuradha Rana, former minister and BJP leader Ram Lal Markandey and other prominent people of the valley.

Sachin Mirupa, pradhan, Gram Panchayat, Koksar, said that the state government had issued a notification regarding implementation of the TCP Act from Atal Tunnel to Tandi on June 28, which impacted seven panchayats of Lahaul and Spiti. These panchayats are Koksar, Sissu, Khangsar, Gondhala, Mooling, Tandi and Goshal.

“According to the notification, the existing land use of the Atal Tunnel Planning Area has freezed following the notification for the next five years. Now no construction activities can be carried out under the planning area,” he said. He questioned what kind of development the government was planning in this tribal district. “We do not want the imposition of the TCP Act in Lahaul and Spiti,” said Sachin.

Rigzin Samphel Heyrappa said, “It is a complete violation of PESA (Panchayats Extension of Scheduled Areas) Act, which exists in Lahaul and Spiti. It is not a wise on the part of the state government to impose the TCP Act in Lahaul and Spiti without taking the area residents into confidence. We oppose the decision and urge the state government it withdraw the notification.”

Supporting the protesters, former minister Ram Lal Markandey also threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the state government does not withdraw the notification. He appealed to the residents of Lahaul valley to show solidarity on this issue to mount pressure on the government to withdraw the notification.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

3
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

4
Punjab

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

5
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

6
Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

7
Nation

Anju’s Facebook friend in Pakistan says she will return to India on August 20, no plan to marry her

8
Nation

Maharashtra assistant commissioner of police shoots dead wife and nephew before killing self

9
Nation

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

10
Nation

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...


Cities

View All

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Money laundering case: Apex court extends Satyendar’s interim bail by five weeks

Police issue 12,000 challans for traffic violations in Delhi

Ice cream vendor dead as speeding SUV hits cart in Noida

Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, CM for relief

Residents outraged over Manipur violence

Once elected, leaders get into mining business, ruin us

Education Department teams visit flood-hit schools to assess damage