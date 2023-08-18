Residents oppose PWD’s plan to remove Bailey bridge

Mandi, August 17
Residents of Larji and its nearby villages in Kullu district are not happy with the decision of the Public Works Department (PWD) to remove a Bailey bridge and install it at another place. They say that the removal of the bridge from the area will inconvenience them.
Dola Singh Mahant, former president of the Larji gram panchayat, says, “This bridge on the Tirthan river connects over 10 villages of the Banjar and Seraj Assembly constituencies of Mandi and Kullu districts. Students also use it to go to a nearby school in the area. If the PWD removes this bridge, the area residents will face huge inconvenience. Students will suffer more, because they will have to travel a long distance to reach their school.”
PWD Executive Engineer Banjar Vinay Hazri was not available for comments.
Residents united on the issue
Area residents are united on the issue and we do not want the bridge to be removed. We have requested the PWD to drop the plan or get ready to face the wrath of people. — Gudu Ram, pradhan of Larji gram panchayat
