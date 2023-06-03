 Residents oppose ropeway to Bijli Mahadev in Kullu : The Tribune India

Residents oppose ropeway to Bijli Mahadev in Kullu

Take out a protest march against project, submit memorandum to DC

Residents oppose ropeway to Bijli Mahadev in Kullu

Residents of Kharal and Kashawari take out a protest march on Friday. Tribune photo



Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, JUNE 2

The Bijli Mahadev Ropeway is witnessing heavy opposition. Hundreds of residents of Kharal and Kashawari valleys took out a protest march from Sarwari to Dhalpur against the setting up of the ropeway here today. They raised slogans against the government and demanded that the project should be shunned altogether. They also submitted a memorandum to the Kullu DC.

Jiya panchayat president Sanjeev said that the deity Bijli Mahadev had orated through his oracle that any tampering with the barren mountain in the territory, from where the ropeway is proposed, will not be tolerated. He said that it had also been decided by the committee in the general house that the ropeway would not be allowed. He said, “Bijli Mahadev is our deity and we will abide by the decision makers and not the government or administration.”

Puid panchayat president Sarchand Thakur said about 300 trees were earmarked to be axed for the ropeway but green felling will not be allowed. He said that even the Supreme Court had given strict orders against green felling though the local MLA was boasting that the FCA clearance had been obtained within seven days.

He alleged that the kardar had been pressurised by the MLA to give consent to the ropeway. “Only the ropeway company and a few others getting commission will be benefited and the ropeway will be of no good to the locals,” he said, adding that instead, road connectivity should be improved in the region to boost the economy of the area and generate self-employment opportunities.

A 2.7-km-long ropeway at a cost of Rs 240 crore is proposed from Pirdi near Kullu to Bijli Mahadev on top of the Kharal hill opposite Kullu town. Eight companies participated in the tenders invited by the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), Company of the Government of India, which were opened on April 17 and were being technically examined.

Earlier the Bijli Mahadev Temple Management Committee had consented to the construction of the Kullu-Bijli Mahadev ropeway on certain conditions on May 29. The DC had stated that the ropeway would be constructed keeping in mind the conditions laid down by the temple committee. However, later the ‘hariyans’ (residents of deity’s area) along with the kardar (caretaker) and temple management committee gave a memorandum to the DC opposing the ropeway.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur said, “We have full faith in Dev Parampara, but politics is not acceptable in the name of Dev Parampara.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

2
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

3
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

6
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

8
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

9
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

10
World

Joe Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha’s Balasore

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha's Balasore

Modi, Murmu express grief; Rs 12 lakh ex gratia

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Mahapanchayat threatens to resume Jantar Mantar stir


Cities

View All

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body