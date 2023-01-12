Residents seek more specialists at Killar hospital in Chamba district

Balkrishan Prashar

Pangi (Chamba), January 11

As many as 11 medical officers are posted at the Civil Hospital, Killar, in Pangi tribal subdivision of Chamba district. Out of these, there is only one specialist (surgeon), who was posted last year, and the rest are MBBS doctors.

The distance from Killar to Chamba, the district headquarters, is 177 km. The town is 250 km away from Kullu and 117 km from Kishtwar in Jammu.

The area gets cut off from the rest of country in winter. As a result, the residents face difficulty to manage emergency cases. Presently, the hospital has infrastructure such as digital X-Ray, lab-analyzer, casualty services, operation theatre (OT), indoor and OPD services.

The Pangwal Ekta Manch, Pangi, has requested the state government to transfer at least three specialists — a gynaecologist, a radiologist and a medicine specialist — when the batch of post-graduates courses passes from the IGMC, Shimla, and Tanda Medical College in public interest.

The manch chairman, Trilok Thakur, and co-chairman Bhagat Barotra said the existing 30-bed community health centre at Killar was upgraded to 50-bed Civil Hospital in 2016-17 and 11 posts of medical officers were created by the government, besides the posts of paramedical personnel.

The Civil Hospital, Killar, caters to the needs of around 25,000 local residents.

Remote region

The distance from Killar to Chamba, the district headquarters, is 177 km and the town remains cut off from rest of the country in winter

#chamba #MBBS