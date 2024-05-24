Residents to receive water supply 5 days a week in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

City residents will now get water supply five days a week. The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), which supplies water to the city, has decided to start rationing after the water level has reduced significantly at the source of its two major water supply schemes.

“The water level has decreased significantly at the source of the Giri water supply scheme and the Gumma water supply scheme. The receding water level has forced us to limit the supply to five days a week,” said SJPNL spokesperson.

The state has been enduring a dry and hot spell for a while now.

The prevailing weather conditions and the lack of snowfall in the winter have led to a reduction in water levels at sources.

“We will get back to the normal supply schedule once it rains and the water sources are replenished. Till then, residents will get assured five-day water supply,” the spokesperson said.

Interestingly, residents in some parts of the city, especially in the peripheral areas, are already getting supply on alternate days. “The revised schedule will ensure that every area in the city get water for five days,” the spokesperson added.

On Thursday, 37.59 MLD water was supplied to the city from six water schemes. In the past few days, it’s the first time that the supply had dropped below 40 MLD. According to the SJPNL, it needs around 45 MLD for normal water supply on a routine basis. Besides, the demand for water increases in the summer due to a spike in the tourist footfall.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla