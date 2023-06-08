Residents urge PWD to repair Mandi road

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 7

Local residents have been up in arms over the poor condition of the road connecting Mandi town with the Sanyard ward. The dilapidated road, which is dotted with potholes, is not just a cause of inconvenience for commuters, but also poses a risk of mishaps.

Locals say the road becomes slippery during the monsoon. Adding to the woes, a private telecommunication company had dug up one side of the road and laid an underground 5G cable at the spot. As a result, the surface of the road has become uneven.

Surender Kumar, a resident, said, “We urge the Public Works Department (PWD) to repair the road soon.”