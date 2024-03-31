 Resignations not yet accepted, three Ind MLAs to move court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Resignations not yet accepted, three Ind MLAs to move court

Resignations not yet accepted, three Ind MLAs to move court

Resignations not yet accepted, three Ind MLAs to move court

Three Independent MLAs hold a protest outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 30

Three Independent MLAs —Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), KL Thakur (Nalagarh) and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) — sat on dharna outside the Vidhan Sabha today to demand early acceptance of their resignations.

The three MLAs arrived in the Vidhan Sabha and sat there holding placards. “We have resigned from the Assembly on our own free will and without any pressure. We handed over our resignations personally to the Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, so that he could accept them at the earliest,” the placards read. The Speaker has summoned the MLAs on April 10 but they said they would soon move court against the delay on the part of the Speaker to accept their resignations.

Hoshiyar Singh said, “Being Independent MLAs, we are free to vote for anyone in the Rajya Sabha elections. We are not bound by any political party, so we voted for Harsh Mahajan, who is a Himachali. We have been issued notices stating that there are complaints that we have resigned under duress.”

He said, “We resigned from the House on March 22 and joined the BJP the next day. Despite repeated requests and emails, the Speaker has not accepted our resignations.” He added that the Speaker's post was a constitutional one and issuing such notices amounted to the murder of democracy.

The Dehra MLA said that even their genuine works had not been done and extra-constitutional authorities were calling the shots. He added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had humiliated them and refused to meet them for months together.

KL Thakur said, “The Speaker is from a particular party but when he sits on the chair, he must act in a fair and impartial manner. We resigned from the House in the interest of our constituencies as neither jobs have been given nor development works have been done.”

Ashish said, “In a democracy, it is people who decide who is right or wrong. If we have done anything wrong, people will reject us in the elections. It is wrong to allege that the disqualified Congress MLAs or the Independent MLAs had accepted money from the BJP to cross-vote. It was basically a fight for self-esteem, which was getting compromised under the Chief Minister.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur #Nalagarh #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates in 8th list; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar

2
Entertainment

What was it that Imtiaz Ali said made Diljit Dosanjh cry like a kid at ‘Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch

3
Patiala

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

4
Pollywood

‘Abhi to madam…’: When Kapil Sharma was asked to invite his wife Ginni Chatrath on his comedy show

5
Punjab

Former Punjab Police SP sentenced to 10 years in jail in a 32-year-old case

6
Trending

Video of fake Coca-Cola drink goes viral, netizens express shock

7
Trending

Woman’s baggage carousel video gets her over 2 million views

8
Diaspora

Did Indians on H1-B visas replace American workers at TCS in US? Here is what we know of the allegation

9
Punjab

Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Hans Raj Hans BJP’s Punjab picks for Lok Sabha election

10
India

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...

PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress

PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress

While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar

The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...


Cities

View All

MC sets record, collects ~37 crore property tax

MC sets record, collects Rs 37 crore property tax

Shell out more at district toll plazas

Farmers protest ‘dissolution’ of market panels

Three arrested with heroin worth Rs 10 cr

Youth injured as Congress leader ‘opens’ fire amid pigeon-flying contest

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Fire disrupts heart surgery at PGI

INDIA VOTES 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in mid-May

BJP starts campaign to install name plates in UT

Leaders of three parties join SAD

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

Excise policy case: ED quizzes AAP minister Gahlot for 5 hrs

INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress

Congress, AAP stand united in corruption sagas: BJP

Ensuring women safety in Capital continues to be a pressing concern

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

Toll tax at Ladhowal plaza to increase from tomorrow

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Five trees fall as high-velocity winds hit Ludhiana

Man booked for duping immigration company owner of Rs 25 lakh

Offered Rs 5 cr, LS seat to join BJP, claims AAP MLA

INDIA VOTES 2024: AROs issue 48 notices to political parties in two days

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

DBU launches campaign on crop residue management

Former president of Shutrana Youth Congress switches loyalty to BJP