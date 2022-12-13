Resolve issues, Pangwal Manch urges Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Pangi (Chamba), December 12
The Pangwal Ekta Manch, Pangi, today welcomed the new government under the leadership of Sukhvinder Singh as Chief Minister.
“The Pangwal community has neither been given any representation in the Vidhan Sabha, nor in the government since 1967. However, we expect that it will resolve the issues of the community,” said Pangwal Ekta Manch chairman Trilok Thakur in a statement here.
He said the issues included the restoration of the Pangi constituency in the next delimitation in 2026, the constitution of Pangi autonomous development council on the lines of the Ladakh Autonomous Development Council, Leh and Kargil, and the construction of the Chehni Pass tunnel.
“A person having good reputation be appointed as chairperson or vice-chairperson in the board or corporation,” he said.
