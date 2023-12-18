 Resounding victory in 3 states may act as ‘sanjeevani’ for BJP : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Resounding victory in 3 states may act as 'sanjeevani' for BJP

Resounding victory in 3 states may act as ‘sanjeevani’ for BJP

Resounding victory in 3 states may act as ‘sanjeevani’ for BJP

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



KS Tomar

Following the setback of the triple whammy of defeats suffered by the BJP in Himachal, including November 2022 Assembly polls, Shimla Municipal Corporation poll and three bypolls, a spectacular victory of the saffron party in three states may act as a big morale booster to the demoralised leaders and party cadres which is likely to act as a “sanjeevani” to improve party’s performance in 2024.

What political observers feel

  • Political observers believe there will be a direct fallout of resounding victory of the BJP in three states in Himachal as it may rejuvenate and motivate the party workers and leaders who had gone in hibernation after facing three defeats in a row.

The BJP had created a history in 2019 as it established lead in 68 Assembly segments and won all four Lok Sabha seats which was primarily owing to Modi wave.

Political observers believe there will be a direct fallout of resounding victory of the BJP in three states in Himachal as it may rejuvenate and motivate the party workers and leaders who had gone in hibernation after facing three defeats in a row. It may prove fruitful to party workers in reviving the optimism to retain four seats in 2024 and their efforts will get a boost owing to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shares an emotional connect with the people of the hill state.

Modi had made a personal appeal to the voters of Himachal in the last Assembly elections but it did not work which was attributed by the critics to the previous Jai Ram Thakur government’s poor performance.

Experts say voter behaviour is likely to be different when they exercise their franchise to support Modi at the Centre. BJP national president JP Nadda has set his eyes on winning all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal to regain his prestige which got a big setback after losing Assembly polls in his home state.

“It is politically and image wise damaging when one loses Assembly polls in home state but I will get an opportunity to avenge the defeat in 2024. Winning four seats will be a rich tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has got a special affection and love for the people of Himachal,” says Nadda.

The RSS and party cadres have already started their work at the grassroots level and state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna is working in tandem with BJP president Rajeev Bindal. Khanna admitted that BJP’s spectacular win in three states will have an electrifying effect on the morale of party cadres and leaders in Himachal who were slightly feeling frustrated after losing three elections. The BJP plans to focus on nine-and-a-half-year achievements of the Modi government besides highlighting the anti-incumbency factor which has already crept in against the Sukhu government. Analysts say the BJP had polled a record-breaking share of 69.11% votes in 2019 as against 27.30% of the Congress. But it came down to 43% in Assembly elections barely in four years whereas the Congress increased its share to 43.90% (16.60% more).

The BJP leaders had successfully sold an idea that difference between Congress and the saffron party was merely 0.9%, but as per figure, a dip exceeded 26.11% .At present, the BJP and ruling Congress are evenly placed, hence outcome will be interesting for everyone in Himachal.

(Writer is political analyst and senior journalist based in Shimla)

