Respite from intense heat after widespread rain across state

Shimla, June 6

The state received widespread rainfall on Wednesday evening, bringing respite to the people from excessive hot weather conditions. Due to the rainfall and accompanying thunderstorm and hail at some places, the average minimum and maximum temperatures have slipped in the state.

The rain will help check the forest fires in the state. Due to the excessive heat and dry weather conditions, forest fires have been breaking out frequently this summer, causing a massive loss to ecology and flora and fauna. “We haven’t had good rains for a while now. This downpour will check the outbreak of fires,” said an official from the Forest Department.

The hot and dry weather conditions have already caused a substantial damage to the fruit and vegetable growers. This precipitation would offer them some relief.

As per the weather department, there could be some more rain at isolated places in middle and high hills over the next couple of days but thereafter the weather will be generally dry. For the next two days, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), possibility of hail at isolated places.

Kataula received 36 mm ir rain, Rajgarh 33mm, Pachhad 32.2mm, Baijnath 32mm, Solan 31.8mm, Chhatrari 29.3mm, Palampur 28.6mm, Kandaghat 27.8mm, Bharmaur 24mm, Jogindarnagar 23mm and Sangraha 22mm.

