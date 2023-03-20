Responsible Tourism Award for Chamba homestay

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 19

NotOnMap H2O House, located in Chaminoo village of Chamba district, was awarded the “Gold Award” under the Outlook Indian Responsible Tourism Awards (IRTA)-2023 in the Sustainable Leadership Homestay category.

H2O House owner Renu Sharma and NotOnMap co-founder Manuj Sharma receive the award from Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran.

The award ceremony was organised in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, with 20 states participating in it from all over the country. Renu Sharma, owner of H2O House, and Manuj Sharma, co-founder of NotOnMap, received the honour from Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran.

H2O House is situated at the confluence of Sal and Hul nullahs about 12 km from the historical Chamba town. It is run in association with the local community members and self-help groups.

“Working to develop the rural communities by using travel as a tool has been our mission. And we are grateful that we are able to achieve a positive impact through our work at NotOnMap,” commented Kumar Anubhav, founder of NotOnMap.

“NotOnMap is working to promote rural, responsible, sustainable and community tourism in order to develop community livelihood,” Anubhav said.