Responsible Tourism Award for Chamba homestay

Chamba, March 19
NotOnMap H2O House, located in Chaminoo village of Chamba district, was awarded the “Gold Award” under the Outlook Indian Responsible Tourism Awards (IRTA)-2023 in the Sustainable Leadership Homestay category.
The award ceremony was organised in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, with 20 states participating in it from all over the country. Renu Sharma, owner of H2O House, and Manuj Sharma, co-founder of NotOnMap, received the honour from Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran.
H2O House is situated at the confluence of Sal and Hul nullahs about 12 km from the historical Chamba town. It is run in association with the local community members and self-help groups.
“Working to develop the rural communities by using travel as a tool has been our mission. And we are grateful that we are able to achieve a positive impact through our work at NotOnMap,” commented Kumar Anubhav, founder of NotOnMap.
“NotOnMap is working to promote rural, responsible, sustainable and community tourism in order to develop community livelihood,” Anubhav said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh
Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...
Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders
Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on
Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh