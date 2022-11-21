Restoration of Dalhousie-Chd buses sought

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, November 20

A local NGO, Himotkarsh Jankalyan Parishad, has demanded the restoration of bus service on the Dalhousie-Chandigarh route.

Punjab’s Nawanshahar depot was plying buses on the route for the past one month.

A delegation led by NGO president Sat Pal Sharma and general secretary Jagdeep Arora yesterday submitted a memorandum to Dalhousie SDM Jagan Thakur, demanding the restoration of the Dalhousie-Chandigarh bus service.

In the memorandum, the delegation said due to the closure of the bus service on the route for the past one month, passengers travelling to Punjab were facing a lot of trouble.

The memorandum said the bus service had been operating on the route for about 50 years, due to which the residents of the region used to return early in the morning after completing their work in Chandigarh and Punjab. But the bus service of this route had been suddenly stopped for about a month.

