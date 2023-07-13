Restoration work going on a war footing, claims NHAI

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 12

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on a war footing to reconstruct and repair national highways, which have suffered damage in the past few days.

Regional Officer, NHAI, Abdul Basit, said, “In Himachal Pradesh, due to cloudbursts and severe floods, the national highways have been damaged badly. The NHAI has mobilised all its resources to reopen the highways, which are closed, as soon as possible.”

He said that traffic was operational on the Shimla to Chandigarh route but due to heavy damage to the road at five places and keeping in view the safety of people, vehicular movement is allowed on one lane only. The other lane will be opened soon.

Basit said that the Chandigarh-Manali Highway had suffered the maximum damage. “There was a severe flood in the Beas. Traffic has been allowed from Manali to the Raisen Bridge on the left bank of the Beas and from the Raisen Bridge to Kullu on the right bank of the river. The Kullu-Pandoh road has also been damaged due to several landslides and flashfloods in the Beas. Efforts are being made to open at least one lane to traffic within next 48 hours.”

No damage has been caused to the Shimla-Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Kangra road and it is completely open to traffic, while the Gandhal Bridge will be opened in a day or two.

