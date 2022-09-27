Restore damaged road immediately

The Khara Danda Road, connecting Dharamsala with McLeodganj, had caved during last monsoon. The restoration work of the road is going on at a snail’s pace. Residents, who resides in area connected by the road, have restricted access to their houses. The government should take immediate measures to restore it. — Mukesh Kumar, Dharamsala

Parking operators charging Rs 50 instead of Rs 20

The tourists and residents are being fleeced by the persons operating private parking spaces. Those operating private parking spaces near the Lift demand hefty charges. Instead of the authorised amount of Rs 20, these people charge Rs 50 for parking vehicles for two hours. The charges on the rate list put up on these lots have become blurred. Besides, the computerised slips given don’t mention the charges. The Municipal Corporation authorities should look into the matter. — Rahul, Shimla

Politicals events causing hardships to residents

Political functions being organised to lay the foundation stone or inaugurate new projects have become usual before the ensuing election. But the commotion caused due these events causes inconvenience to the residents. In a similar event, the traffic came to a standstill near Ayurvedic Hospital on the Kasaumpti-Chhota Shimla stretch during the morning hours as the crowd gathered for an event. Public representatives should take note of the issue. — Lalit, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

#Dharamsala #McLeodganj