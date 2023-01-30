Restore glory of Chamba chowgans: Vikas samiti

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 29

The Mugla Vikas Samiti of Chamba town has urged the district administration to focus on the conservation of all five chowgans of the town.

Samiti president Hari Ram Puri, in a representation submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, had said that keeping in view their importance, the government had declared five Chowgans as ‘heritage sites’. So, the seriousness of the cause should be demonstrated and planting of ‘drub’, a local grass, be ensured so that their pristine glory is restored.

“If the lackadaisical approach with regard to the conservation of the Chowgans persists, the day is not far off when we will not have a blade of grass in the Chowgans. That would be a doomsday for us, the people of Chamba,” Puri cautioned.

“The erstwhile rulers of the then Chamba state must have put in massive efforts to create five Chowgans. These Chowgans are lungs and heart of the town. Chamba is known for the beauty of Chowgans. The district administration earns fabulous income from these Chowgans during the Minjar fair every year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana maintained that the Chowgan number one had been closed for all activities during the winter till the middle of April to ensure its conservation. Efforts were being made to take out weeds so that ‘drub’ was not overpowered by these weeds.

