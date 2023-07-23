Restore Kullu-Manali highway for flow of small vehicles : Kullu DC

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 22

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg today instructed the officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Public Works Department (PWD) to open the strategically important Kullu-Manali national highway (NH-03) for traffic.

Presiding over a meeting with the officials of the Army, NHAI, BRO and PWD, Garg instructed the officers of these departments to work in coordination with each other for temporary restoration of the road as early as possible.

The DC said a large and important portion of the national highway between Patlikul and Manali has been damaged.

The aim is to temporarily restore it within 15 to 20 days so that movement of small vehicles can be allowed.

He added that heavy vehicles will continue to come through the left bank via Manali-Naggar road and turn to the right bank through Raison or Patlikul.

“A time will be fixed during the day for the movement of the Army convoy on the route. This will help in smooth civilian traffic flow as well,” he said.

Pathankot-Chamba NH reopens for traffic

Chamba: The Pathankot-Chamba NH was blocked following landslides triggered by heavy rains near Panjpula last night

As per reports, the highway staff along with machinery was immediately pressed into service for removal of the debris

The vehicular traffic eventually resumed after a brief closure

There were also reports of blocking of the interior roads at certain points in Churah, Salooni and Bharmour areas where the restoration work of roads was underway. OC

