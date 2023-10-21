Restore Neuli-Shainshar road on priority

Even two months after the rain disaster in the state, the Neuli-Shainshar road in Sainj valley has not been restored to traffic. Residents of Shainshar, Gadaparli, Dehuridhar and Shanghad panchayats are facing inconvenience. They are forced to walk 21km from the NHPC dam site to Shainshar. The authorities concerned should ensure that the road is repaired at the earliest. Girdhari Lal, Sainj

Resume bus service on Malkhoon-Bhalara route

No HRTC bus has been plying on the Malkhoon-Bhalara route for three months, forcing people to walk to their destinations. The HRTC should immediately resume the bus service on this route for the convenience of the commuters. Pappu, Rohru

Worsening drug menace a cause for concern

The rising number of drug seizures, especially in the rural areas, is a major cause for concern. The inclination of the youth towards synthetic drugs is alarming. The law to curb this menace should be strengthened before it ruins society. Awareness drives should be carried out to apprise the masses of the bad effects of drug abuse. Shailender, Kullu

