Restore services of Covid warriors, says former CM

Mandi, September 30

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the state government should immediately restore the services of Covid warriors and release their pending salaries soon. He was in his home Assembly constituency Seraj here.

“During the previous BJP regime, our government decided to continue the services of Covid warriors, but the present government has thrown them out of jobs. About 1,800 employees, who provided excellent services risking their own lives during the Covid period, have been waiting for their salaries for the past six months,” he said.

It’s injustice The Covid warriors saved lives of lakhs of people.... The government has now given them a notice saying it’s their last working day today and that their services have been terminated. It’s painful. It’s injustice. —Jai Ram Thakur, Former cm

“The state government led by CM Sukhu had promised that the Covid warriors will not be removed from their jobs, but during its tenure of 10 months, the state government did not do anything other than firing thousands of employees who were outsourced during the tenure of the BJP regime,” he added.

“The case of Covid warriors is completely different because they served in adverse circumstances. They saved lives of lakhs of people. In such a situation, it is unfortunate that they have not been paid salaries for the past six months. The government has now given them a notice saying it’s their last working day today and that their services have been terminated. It’s painful. It’s injustice,” he said.

“I urge the government to make a special policy for Covid warriors. Their services should be kept intact and their salaries for the past six months released at the earliest,” he added.

